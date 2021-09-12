Fafà Picault scores twice, Houston ends 16-game winless run

Houston Dynamo midfielder Fafa Picault (10) is pulled back as he moves the ball by Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Driussi (25) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

Fafà Picault scored two goals and the Houston Dynamo eased past Austin 3-0 on Saturday night to snap a 16-match winless streak.

Houston (4-10-10) ended the longest single-season winless run in MLS history. Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids had 18-game winless runs spanning two seasons. Austin (5-14-4) didn’t score for the first time in five matches.

Griffin Dorsey scored 48 seconds into the game by sending home a rebound. Picault scored his first goal in the 24th, capitalizing on a defensive mistake and curling it past goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Picault, on a counter attack, dribbled it from midfield into the box, and sent it inside the far post in the 64th.