Howard to Logan leads UT Martin past Samford

The Associated Press

MARTIN, Tenn.

Keon Howard threw two touchdown passes to Peyton Logan and UT Martin rallied to defeat Samford 33-27 on Saturday night despite committing five turnovers.

Trailing 17-0, Howard threw his third interception on the first play of the second quarter, marking the fifth straight possession that the Skyhawks gave the ball away.

However, with Howard, a graduate transfer from Tulane, finding his groove, UT Martin scored on its next five possessions. It started with a 60-yard Howard-to-Logan connection. After a Samford field goal, Howard had a 7-yard TD run and the Howard-Logan duo went for 51 yards before Tyler Larco's field goal as time ran out made it 24-20 at halftime.

Howard finished 18 of 30 for 229 yards and added a team-best 66 yards rushing. Logan had four catches for 122 yards. The Skyhawks (1-1) finished with 469 total yards.

Samford (1-1) was held to 254 yards, just 37 on the ground. The Bulldogs got 87 yards on a late drive and pulled within 33-27 on a 24-yard pass from Liam Welch to Montrell Washington.

