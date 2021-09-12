UTSA dominates Lamar 54-0 for first-ever shutout

Sincere McCormick rushed for two touchdowns to set a UTSA record, Josh Adkins passed for two scores and the Roadrunners rolled to a 54-0 win over Lamar on Saturday night, the first shutout in program history.

Sincere scored on runs of 18 and 6 yards in the second quarter, giving him 21 rushing touchdowns in his career, one more than David Glasco.

Adkins hit Zakhari Franklin for 32 yards and Clark De'Corian for 16 in the second half.

Despite having just 185 yards at the half, the Roadrunners (2-0) led 34-0 because of two big plays and holding Lamar to 56 yards.

Sheldon Jones opened the scoring 3 minutes in by returning a punt 76 yards for a touchdown. In-between McCormick's touchdowns Charles Wiley had a 44-yard fumble return.

First-half quarterback Frank Harris was 13 for 15 for 118 yards, and after taking over Adkins, was 11 of 13 for 134. A third QB, Eddie Lee Marburger, was 2 for 4 for 69 yards.

UTSA outgained the Cardinals (1-1) 427-122. Lamar only had four plays gain 10-plus yards; the longest 14.