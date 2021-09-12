Bushka, Orlando propel Butler to 49-24 victory over DePauw

Bret Bushka threw two touchdown passes to Yogi Flager and Nick Orlando had three short TD runs to propel Butler to a 49-24 victory over Division III-member DePauw on Saturday.

Bushka connected with Flager from 6 yards out in the first quarter and hit him for an 11-yard score in the second. Orlando ran it in from a yard out to open the scoring and added a 2-yard TD run in the second as the Bulldogs (1-1) took a 28-7 halftime lead.

Kavon Samuels and AJ Deinhart added third-quarter scoring runs and Orlando capped the Bulldogs' effort with a 1-yard TD in the fourth. Bushka completed 11 of 13 yards for 161 yards with one interception. He also carried eight times for 105 yards. Samuels added 101 yards on 23 totes. Flager had four catches for 95 yards. Butler rushed for 419 yards.

Drew Moore ran for two touchdowns — including a 26-yarder — for the Tigers.