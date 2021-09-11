Prep roundup: Ocean Springs finds way to win at George County

It was a tale of two halves for Ocean Springs.

Behind the play of quarterback Bray Hubbard and a stingy second half defense, the Greyhounds got past George County 51-28 in Lucedale on Friday night.

The Rebels started out firing on all cylinders, jumping out to 14-0 lead in the first quarter on 6-yard touchdown pass from Illinois commit Ashton Howell to Ole Miss commit Marquez Dortch for the first score. Then Howell scored on a 5-yard run with 3:28 left.

Ocean Springs’ first touchdown came on a 40-yard pass from Hubbard to J.P. Coulter. George County extended their lead to 21-7 with 11:32 left in the second quarter on a Hollins 4-yard touchdown run.

The Greyhounds cut the lead to 21-14 on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Hubbard to Coulter and tied the game with 3:13 left in the second quarter on a 36-yard run by David Humphries.

George County’s final touchdown came on a Dortch 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Ocean Springs tied the game at 28-28 with 1:05 left in the second quarter as Hubbard connected with Holton White on a 23-yard touchdown pass.

The second half was all Greyhounds as Ocean Springs outscored George County 23-0. Hubbard had three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter and Humphries had a 73-yard touchdown run with 2:04 left in the game to seal it for Ocean Springs.

Hubbard finished the night 13-of-21 passing for 228 yards with three touchdowns and had 72 yards rushing on 12 carries with three touchdowns to lead the Greyhounds offensively.

Humphries had 180 yards rushing on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Coulter had six catches for 127 yards receiving with a score.

“Obviously a great win. George County has some amazing athletes and they gave us some problems in the first half,” Ocean Springs coach Blake Pennock. “We made some adjustments and did a great job of executing. Huge credit goes to our offense and offensive staff on an unbelievable night to keep pace while we figured it out on defense.”

Next week Ocean Springs (3-0) is off and will esume Region 4-6A play on Sept. 24 at home against Hancock. George County (1-2) will host Wayne County next week.

Picayune 35, Gulfport 21

Noah Carter had a 56-yard touchdown run and a 93-yard touchdown catch as the Maroon Tide held off a late Gulfport comeback at Milner Stadium. The Maroon Tide jumped out to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarterback, but the Admirals got a 60-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Chris Redmond and Prince Cottonham had a 41-yard touchdown catch to cut the lead to 28-21. Niquis Ratcliff’s 42-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed the win for Picayune (3-0). The Maroon Tide 251 yards rushing on the night. Nicholas Williams had 119 yards passing with a touchdown and Jacob Palazzo had 155 yards passing for Gulfport (1-2).

D’Iberville 27, Jefferson Davis County 7

Drey Lenoir had 93 yards rushing on 17 carries with three touchdowns as the Warriors ran past the Jaguars. D’Iberville quarterback Lance Garlotte had 94 yards passing and had a rushing touchdown for D’Iberville (3-0). The Jaguars fell to 0-2.

Moss Point 47, Vancleave 35

Larry Simmons had 273 total yards with two receiving touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown as the Tigers outlasted the Bulldogs in a shootout and claimed their first win of the year. Tavion Evans had 248 yards rushing with four touchdowns for Moss Point (1-2). Running back Dayan Bilbo had 340 yards rushing on 57 carries with four touchdowns to lead Vancleave (1-2).

Bay 54, Long Beach 21

Noah Cutter had four rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown as the Tigers ran past the Bearcats. Cutter finished night with 80 yards rushing on six carries. Bay quarterback Xander Ladner had 209 yards passing. Carmello Simpson added 92 yards rushing with a touchdown for the Tigers (2-1). Long Beach fell to 0-2.

St. Martin 28, West Marion 8

Evan Smith had a 27-yard touchdown reception and a touchdown 6-yard touchdown run to lead the Yellowjackets over the Trojans. Brandin Talley had a 28-yard touchdown catch and freshmen Jaylen Anderson added a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown for St. Martin (1-1). West Marion fell to 0-2.

Poplarville 23, Lumberton 0

Avon Jarvis had two rushing touchdowns as the Hornets (2-1) shutout the defending Class 1A state champion Panthers (0-2).

East Central 27, South Pike 0

Brady Fant had two rushing touchdowns as the Hornets (2-1) shutout the Eagles (0-3).

Hancock 37, Greene County 0

Cameron Miller had two rushing touchdowns as the Hawks (2-0) shutout the Wildcats (0-3).

Other Gulf Coast scores





▪ Clarkdale 41, St. Patrick 0

▪ Harrison Central 35, East Marion 0

▪ Live Oak (La.) 35, Pearl River Central 34

▪ Pass Christian 41, Purvis 14

▪ Wayne County 42, Pascagoula 20

▪ Wilkinson Christian 56, Christian Collegiate 34