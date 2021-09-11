Friday’s Scores

Sports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beulah def. Heart River, forfeit

Bishop Ryan 36, South Prairie 6

Bismarck Century 41, West Fargo 13

Bottineau 48, Benson County 0

Bowman County 26, Killdeer 13

Cavalier 54, Hatton-Northwood 0

Center-Stanton 55, Midway-Minto 44

Central Cass 30, Oakes 0

Des Lacs-Burlington 22, Rugby 6

Dickinson 35, Fargo North 21

Divide County 72, Tioga 32

Fargo Davies 27, Bismarck Legacy 7

Fargo South 21, Valley City 18

Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 56, Larimore 16

Grand Forks Central 28, Wahpeton 14

Hankinson 46, Richland 8

Harvey-Wells County 44, Thompson 28

Hazen 40, Southern McLean 20

Hettinger/Scranton 44, Grant Co/Flasher 22

Hillsboro/Central Valley 42, Northern Cass 0

Jamestown 20, Bismarck St. Mary's 7

Kindred 62, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 12

LaMoure/L-M 74, Tri-State 0

Lewis and Clark-Berthold 36, Alexander 12

Lisbon 34, Linton/HMB 12

Mandan 47, Williston 6

May-Port CG 44, Griggs/Midkota 12

Milnor-North Sargent 22, Oak Grove Lutheran 20

Minot 10, Bismarck High 0

Mott-Regent 42, Kidder County 26

Napoleon/G-S 56, Central McLean 18

Nedrose 30, Stanley 0

New Salem-Almont 22, South Border 16

North Border 87, Drayton 21

North Prairie 50, Dunseith 12

Ray/Powers Lake 54, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 16

Sheyenne 36, Fargo Shanley 29

Surrey 30, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 8

Turtle Mountain 24, Watford City 18

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 64, New Town 0

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 28, Maple Valley/Enderlin 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

