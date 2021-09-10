Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CPA 17, MBA 0
Clinton def. Cherokee, forfeit
Dobyns-Bennett 35, David Crockett 7
Hillcrest def. Germantown, forfeit
Nashville Overton def. Maplewood, forfeit
Oakland def. Beacon Hill, Va., forfeit
Oneida def. Oliver Springs, forfeit
Scott County def. Austin-East, forfeit
Sevier County 14, Pigeon Forge 0
Seymour 49, Cocke County 7
South Greene 48, West Greene 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Murphy, N.C. vs. South Pittsburg, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
