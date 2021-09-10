Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Asheville Erwin 28, Brevard 21
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 54, Lawrence Academy 14
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 38, Matthews Weddington 21
Charlotte Independence 51, Huntersville Hopewell 0
East Duplin 34, Croatan 7
Greensboro Grimsley 28, Southern Pines Pinecrest 14
Hickory Grove Christian 14, Lake Norman Charter 9
Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 7
Jacksonville White Oak 48, Manteo 0
Kinston 34, Pamlico County 0
Lake View, S.C. 24, Fairmont 14
Lee County 20, Fuquay-Varina 6
Martinsville, Va. 34, Eden Morehead 18
Newton Grove Midway 42, Salemburg Lakewood 12
North Duplin 55, Lejeune 0
North Lenoir 44, Southern Wayne 24
Orange 47, Granville Central 0
Pinetown Northside 46, Robersonville South Creek 0
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 43, Wake Forest 9
Rocky Mount 42, Goldsboro 6
South Mecklenburg 34, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 16
Southern Nash 51, South Granville 26
Tarboro 41, SouthWest Edgecombe 13
Walkertown 39, Winston-Salem Prep 8
Wendell Corinth Holders 7, Spring Lake Overhills 6, OT
Wilmington Laney 52, East Bladen 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cherokee vs. Rosman, ccd.
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge vs. Burlington Cummings, ccd.
Lexington vs. Oak Grove, ccd.
Madison County vs. East Rutherford, ccd.
Monroe vs. Montgomery Central, ccd.
Murphy vs. South Pittsburg, Tenn., ccd.
North Buncombe vs. East Henderson, ccd.
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. vs. Asheville Reynolds, ccd.
Red Springs vs. Charlotte Providence Day, ccd.
Robbinsville vs. Sylva Smoky Mountain, ccd.
Scotland vs. Fayetteville Britt, ccd.
Southern Lee vs. Fairmont, ccd.
West Wilkes vs. Central Davidson, ccd.
