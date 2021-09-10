Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Asheville Erwin 28, Brevard 21

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 54, Lawrence Academy 14

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 38, Matthews Weddington 21

Charlotte Independence 51, Huntersville Hopewell 0

East Duplin 34, Croatan 7

Greensboro Grimsley 28, Southern Pines Pinecrest 14

Hickory Grove Christian 14, Lake Norman Charter 9

Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 7

Jacksonville White Oak 48, Manteo 0

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Kinston 34, Pamlico County 0

Lake View, S.C. 24, Fairmont 14

Lee County 20, Fuquay-Varina 6

Martinsville, Va. 34, Eden Morehead 18

Newton Grove Midway 42, Salemburg Lakewood 12

North Duplin 55, Lejeune 0

North Lenoir 44, Southern Wayne 24

Orange 47, Granville Central 0

Pinetown Northside 46, Robersonville South Creek 0

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 43, Wake Forest 9

Rocky Mount 42, Goldsboro 6

South Mecklenburg 34, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 16

Southern Nash 51, South Granville 26

Tarboro 41, SouthWest Edgecombe 13

Walkertown 39, Winston-Salem Prep 8

Wendell Corinth Holders 7, Spring Lake Overhills 6, OT

Wilmington Laney 52, East Bladen 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cherokee vs. Rosman, ccd.

Hillsborough Cedar Ridge vs. Burlington Cummings, ccd.

Lexington vs. Oak Grove, ccd.

Madison County vs. East Rutherford, ccd.

Monroe vs. Montgomery Central, ccd.

Murphy vs. South Pittsburg, Tenn., ccd.

North Buncombe vs. East Henderson, ccd.

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. vs. Asheville Reynolds, ccd.

Red Springs vs. Charlotte Providence Day, ccd.

Robbinsville vs. Sylva Smoky Mountain, ccd.

Scotland vs. Fayetteville Britt, ccd.

Southern Lee vs. Fairmont, ccd.

West Wilkes vs. Central Davidson, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 8:36 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 8:36 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 8:31 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 8:30 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 8:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service