Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bedford 43, Dover 22

Concord 42, Winnacunnet 7

Exeter 35, Spaulding 0

Fall Mountain 32, Raymond 6

Hanover 35, Manchester West 14

John Stark 28, Merrimack Valley 13

Lebanon 77, Hollis/Brookline 28

Londonderry 43, Nashua South 0

Milford 14, Souhegan 6

Nashua North 44, Merrimack 43

Pelham 54, Laconia 7

Pinkerton 38, Keene 19

Portsmouth- Oyster River 47, Manchester Memorial 28

Timberlane 41, Kennett 0

Trinity 47, Interlakes-Moultonborough 8

Windham 7, Alvirne 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bow vs. Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton, ccd.

Monadnock vs. Kearsarge, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

