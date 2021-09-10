Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 5A=
¶ El Paso Eastlake 36, EP Parkland 13
¶ Lubbock Monterey 23, Midland 21
OTHER=
¶ Red Oak Ovilla 48, Apple Springs 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ackerly Sands vs. Elida, N.M., ccd.
Amherst vs. Lorenzo, ccd.
Bangs vs. Winters, ccd.
Brady vs. Coleman, ccd.
Chester vs. Houston Texas Christian, ccd.
Clyde vs. Riesel, ccd.
Ira vs. Eden, ccd.
Lohn vs. Olfen, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments