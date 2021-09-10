Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Milaca, 29-31, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19
Annandale def. New London-Spicer, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25
Apple Valley def. Mahtomedi, 29-27, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Northern Freeze
Barnesville def. Pelican Rapids, 3-0
Barnum def. Esko, 3-0
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Holdingford, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19
Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-14, 25-10, 25-9
Bemidji def. Thief River Falls, 3-0
Bethlehem Academy def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-8, 25-17, 25-10
Big Lake def. Monticello, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 12-25, 15-12
Blaine def. Coon Rapids, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15
Bloomington Jefferson def. Orono, 3-0
Brandon-Evansville def. Rothsay, 3-1
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Upsala, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21
Burnsville def. Minneapolis South, 26-24, 25-18, 25-19
Caledonia def. Lewiston-Altura, 23-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 16-14
Canby def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-15, 25-11, 25-20
Carlton def. McGregor, 25-10, 25-10, 25-7
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 27-25, 20-25, 19-25, 25-16, 19-17
Champlin Park def. Andover, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10
Chaska def. Chanhassen, 25-19, 25-19, 25-14
Chatfield def. Winona Cotter, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18
Chisholm def. Virginia, 3-2
Cleveland def. Nicollet, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14
Cloquet def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-10, 25-23, 25-17
Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-21, 25-16, 25-10
Crookston def. Sacred Heart, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22
Dassel-Cokato def. Delano, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24
DeLaSalle def. Richfield, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 3-1
Edgerton def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 3-1
Elk River def. Spring Lake Park, 25-18, 19-25, 25-11, 25-21
Fillmore Central def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 21-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-5
Floodwood def. Silver Bay, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15
Forest Lake def. Anoka, 25-10, 27-25, 22-25, 25-19
Fosston def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 26-24, 25-19, 25-15
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Holy Family Catholic, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22
Glenville-Emmons def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-13, 25-19, 25-12
Grand Meadow def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-8, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19
Grand Rapids def. Duluth Denfeld, 3-0
Greenway def. Hibbing, 25-18, 25-12, 25-12
Hastings def. South St. Paul, 20-25, 31-29, 26-24, 25-19
Hayfield def. Blooming Prairie, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11
Hill City def. Northland, 3-0
Holy Angels def. Fridley, 25-13, 25-17, 25-9
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. United South Central, 25-9, 25-22, 25-14
Lake of the Woods def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21
Legacy Christian def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-10, 25-15, 25-9
Littlefork-Big Falls def. Bigfork, 3-2
Luverne def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 3-1
Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-10, 25-5, 25-8
Madelia def. Martin County West, 3-2
Maple Grove def. Centennial, 3-1
Maple Lake def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
Maranatha Christian def. St. Agnes, 25-22, 25-10, 25-21
Mayer-Lutheran def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-10, 25-10, 25-16
Medford def. Triton, 25-21, 25-6, 25-19
Melrose def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 3-0
Mesabi East def. North Woods, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14
Minneota def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 3-0
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Deer River, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15, 25-11
New Prague def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21
New Ulm Cathedral def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
North Branch def. St. Francis, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20
Northeast Range def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 3-0
Northfield def. Mankato West, 3-0
Norwood-Young America def. Tri-City United, 25-12, 25-11, 23-25, 25-12
Nova Classical Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18
Osakis def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
Osseo def. Totino-Grace, 25-20, 17-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11
PACT Charter def. Spectrum, 24-26, 25-12, 15-25, 25-22, 15-5
Park Rapids def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21
Paynesville def. Royalton, 25-20, 25-10, 25-12
Pequot Lakes def. Aitkin, 3-0
Perham def. Hawley, 25-23, 27-25, 25-20
Pierz def. Zimmerman, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16
Pine City def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-15, 21-25, 25-10, 25-27, 15-7
Pipestone def. Adrian, 25-21, 25-19, 25-9
Princeton def. Becker, 3-0
Randolph def. Maple River, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17
Rochester Century def. Red Wing, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
Rochester John Marshall def. Winona, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14
Rochester Mayo def. Faribault, 3-0
Rogers def. Park Center, 25-14, 25-8, 25-10
Roseau def. Warroad, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21
Rosemount def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-14, 25-15, 25-10
Roseville def. North St. Paul, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
Rush City def. East Central, 25-13, 25-9, 25-9
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Fergus Falls, 3-0
Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-13, 25-16, 25-8
Sebeka def. Pillager, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21
Shakopee def. Minnetonka, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 25-14, 15-10
Simley def. Tartan, 3-1
South Ridge def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20
Southland def. Kingsland, 20-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Eden Prairie, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 15-13
Springfield def. Sleepy Eye, 25-8, 25-9, 24-26
St. Anthony def. Columbia Heights, 3-0
St. Croix Lutheran def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-6, 25-4, 25-9
St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-16, 25-13, 25-23
St. Paul Harding def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-21, 25-17, 11-25, 25-22
St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Washington, 3-0
Staples-Motley def. Detroit Lakes, 3-2
Stephen-Argyle def. Red Lake County, 27-25, 25-18, 25-18
Stewartville def. Cannon Falls, 25-20, 25-21, 25-12
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Renville County West, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21
United Christian def. Avail Academy, 25-14, 25-15, 23-25, 20-25, 15-12
Visitation def. Brooklyn Center, 25-20, 25-9, 25-9
Waconia def. St. Louis Park, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Menahga, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Pine River-Backus, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15
Waseca def. Blue Earth Area, 25-21, 17-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10
Watertown-Mayer def. Mound Westonka, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-16, 25-20, 30-28
West Central def. Ashby, 25-15, 25-16, 25-14
West Lutheran def. North Lakes Academy, 3-0
Willmar def. Brainerd, 18-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-10
Worthington def. Windom, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments