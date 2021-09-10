Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic Community 33, Glades Central 14

Clearwater 61, Countryside 0

Coconut Creek 41, Coral Springs 0

Coral Reef Senior 14, Reagan/Doral 0

Florida 53, Leon 3

Florida Christian 52, Marathon 3

Fort Myers Canterbury 34, Oasis 0

Gateway Charter 14, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 13, OT

IMG Academy Blue 23, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 20

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

John Carroll Catholic 27, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 9

Merritt Island Christian 60, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 24

Miami Edison 55, Mourning 0

Miami Norland 29, Carol City 14

Palm Beach Central 48, Boca Raton Community 21

Pine Crest 42, Somerset-Canyons 13

Shorecrest Prep 28, Riverside Christian 14

South Fort Myers 35, Ida S. Baker 22

South Miami 37, Coral Gables 0

St. Edward's 49, Berean Christian 0

University (Orange City) 27, Seabreeze 23

Westland Hialeah 42, Miami Springs 0

Windermere Prep 41, Taylor 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

College Sports

Michigan athletic director: I never apologized to Chris Webber on school’s behalf

September 10, 2021 6:53 PM

Sports

Brittany Force leads qualifying in NHRA playoff opener

September 10, 2021 6:49 PM

Sports

HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Portland

September 10, 2021 6:47 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service