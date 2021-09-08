Texans to be without K Fairbairn in opener against Jags

The Houston Texans will be without kicker Kaʻimi Fairbairn because of an injury Sunday when they open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fairbairn missed the final preseason game Aug. 28 against Tampa Bay with what the team called a minor pulled muscle in his leg, and coach David Culley said Wednesday that the injury would keep him out of the opener.

Culley said he wasn't yet sure who would fill in for him, but with no other kickers on the roster, the job will likely go to Joey Slye, who was signed to the practice squad Tuesday and could be promoted to the active roster for the game.

Slye spent the past two years with the Panthers, appearing in 16 games each season.

With Fairbairn out against the Buccaneers, the Texans had starting safety Justin Reid handle kickoffs. But the Texans went for it on all their fourth down attempts rather than let the defender attempt a field goal.