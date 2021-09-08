Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Booker T. Washington 38, Petersburg 14

North Stafford 10, Gar-Field 7

Page County 47, Nelson County 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Bulls sign former Raptors F Stanley Johnson, 4 more players

September 08, 2021 7:39 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service