Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Christian def. Langford, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18
Avon def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18
Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 25-12, 25-12, 25-14
Britton-Hecla def. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D., 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25
Castlewood def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-10, 25-8, 25-6
Chester def. Baltic, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16
Colman-Egan def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11
Colome def. Lyman, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19
Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-8, 25-6
DeSmet def. Deuel, 24-23, 18-25, 25-17, 25-11
Deubrook def. Flandreau, 25-14, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19
Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Central, 25-22, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17
Ethan def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19
Faulkton def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
Florence/Henry def. Wilmot, 25-11, 25-10, 25-8
Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 26-24, 25-18, 25-19
Hankinson, N.D. def. Sisseton, 25-11, 25-13, 25-16
Harding County def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22
Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14
Hill City def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-5, 25-14
Hot Springs def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
Howard def. Hanson, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17
Huron def. Watertown, 27-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19
Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17
Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22
Lemmon def. McIntosh, 16-25, 14-25, 25-9, 25-13, 15-7
McCook Central/Montrose def. Sioux Valley, 26-24, 25-18, 25-20
Milbank def. Ortonville, Minn., 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 24-26, 15-7
Mobridge-Pollock def. North Central Co-Op, 25-14, 25-7, 25-19
Parkston def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-12, 25-15, 25-6
Philip def. Jones County, 25-8, 16-25, 25-16, 25-23
Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-27, 15-8
Platte-Geddes def. Wagner, 11-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9
Potter County def. Timber Lake, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19
Rapid City Christian def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-23, 25-13
Redfield def. Leola/Frederick, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 15-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-6
Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10
Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 3-1
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton, 16-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21
St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-19, 25-15, 26-24
Sturgis Brown def. Custer, 25-16, 27-25, 25-22
Tea Area def. Lennox, 18-25, 25-8, 14-25, 25-21, 17-15
Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 25-22, 33-31, 25-17
Viborg-Hurley def. Canistota, 3-2
Warner def. Miller, 25-20, 25-10, 25-17
Webster def. Groton Area, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21
Wessington Springs def. Mitchell Christian, 25-8, 25-14, 25-13
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
