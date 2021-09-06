Suspect in Georgia shooting that injured 7 is apprehended

The suspect in a Georgia shooting that injured seven people as large crowds celebrated a football victory has been apprehended, police announced Monday.

Pharoah Devonell Williams, 21, turned himself in at the Wilkes County Jail as police searched for him, Athens Clarke-County police said.

He is being charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

The shooting happened in downtown Athens at around 2 a.m. Sunday after a large fight broke out and a man with a gun opened fire into the crowd, The Athens Banner-Herald reported.

Downtown Athens is a short walk to the University of Georgia campus, and large crowds were out late Saturday night and into the morning hours celebrating a big football win. Georgia had just beaten Clemson University in the Saturday evening game.

It wasn't known Monday whether Williams has an attorney who could be reached for comment.

The injuries to the seven victims are not considered life-threatening, police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

At least six of the seven victims were shot, police said.

Five of the victims were found with gunshot wounds at the scene, and two other victims showed up later at a hospital, Barnett said.

Of those two victims, one had been shot, but injuries to the other person remain under investigation, Barnett said in an email to The Associated Press. It was not clear Sunday whether that person’s injury was the result of a bullet strike or debris such as concrete or glass from the bullet’s impact, Barnett said.