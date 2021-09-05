Towson rolls past cross-town rival Morgan State 31-0

Chris Ferguson threw two touchdown passes that included a 73-yarder to Darian Street to lead Towson past cross-town rival Morgan State 31-0 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Ferguson was 20-of-33 passing for 269 yards. He threw an 8-yard TD pass to Jason Epps in the first quarter before connecting with Street to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 9:19 to play in the second quarter. Street finished with two catches for 91 yards.

Devin Matthews bulled into the end zone from the 2 midway through the third quarter for the Tigers. Kobe Young's 1-yard TD run capped the scoring with 10:42 to play.

Morgan State was held to just 142 yards of offense. Duce Taylor’s 27-yard pass to David Adeleke got the Bears to the Towson 49 late in the third quarter, the first time Morgan State crossed midfield in the game.

It was the first shutout since 2017 for Towson, which has won four straight in the series. Morgan State’s last win against the Tigers was on Sept. 26, 2009, a 12-9 victory.