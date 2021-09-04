Furman holds off North Carolina A&T, Sisson has career day

Hamp Sisson passed for a career-high 362 yards with three touchdowns as Furman knocked off a ranked North Carolina A&T 29-18 in a season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Furman turned two third-quarter turnovers into long touchdown passes. Sisson fired a 41-yarder to Joshua Harris and then a career-long 87-yard catch-and-run to Ryan Miller as the Paladins built a 23-3 lead against NCA&T, which was ranked No. 25 in the FCS football poll.

The Paladins defense set up both quick strikes. First with Travis Blackshear intercepting NCA&T's Jason Fowler. On the Aggies next possession, Furman's Kam Brinson tackled Fowler at the goal line, forcing a fumble recovered by Garden Gilby.

That set up the Sisson-to-Miller hookup as Miller, a tight end, caught a short pass in the flat and outran the defense all the way to the end zone — the fourth-longest pass reception in program history. He finished with 124 yards on four catches.

The Aggies hadn't played since December of 2019 as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference sat out both the 2020 fall season and 2021 spring season. NCA&T has since left the MEAC and to compete in the Big South Conference.

Fowler was 14-for-29 passing for 268 yards with two touchdowns. He found Ron Hunt on a 74-yard pass play early in the fourth as the Aggies rallied to within 26-18. Hunt had five catches for 146 yards with two TDs.