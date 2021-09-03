Sports

Dodgers scratch lefty David Price from start with arm issue

The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher David Price throws to the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher David Price throws to the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
SAN FRANCISCO

Dodgers left-hander David Price was scratched from his scheduled start Friday night in the opener of a key NL West series against the Giants because of an unspecified arm injury.

The injured list was a possibility, manager Dave Roberts said.

Corey Knebel was called into action to start in Price's place as Los Angeles made it a bullpen game with the division race dead even. Both teams began the day at 85-49.

“It was something he’s been dealing with, but then it kind of came to a head more after his last start,” Roberts said of Price.

Roberts didn't offer specifics on Price's condition, saying: “It’s an arm thing and he’s just kind of felt it. It’s nothing that’s going to be a big deal. It’s kind of making sure that we don’t let it become such. If it is an IL, it’d be a short-term deal.”

The 36-year-old Price, who opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, has one year remaining on a $217 million, seven-year contract he originally signed with the Red Sox in December 2015.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Golf

Steve Hummer: Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm continue their two-man show at East Lake

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service