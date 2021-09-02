Gonzalez expected to start for Colorado against Atlanta

Read Next

Quarterback | B

Emory Jones has been used sparingly across his three years at Florida. He has been employed at times in primarily rushing situations, and he has taken over late in games that were already decided. But he has never been the guy for the Gators. Now, the only quarterback signee of Dan Mullen’s first class is finally QB1. Stationed behind Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask on the depth chart, Jones has had years to learn Mullen’s system. And he brings something neither quarterback before him did: Jones is an elite runner. The No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the 2018 class averages 5.6 yards per carry for his career. Florida’s offense will go as Jones does; his rushing ability and rocket arm will dictate the Gators’ success. Behind Jones is redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, a Gainesville local. He’s also a dual-threat quarterback who saw extremely limited playing time in his freshman season. A four-star recruit, Richardson should see packages drawn up for him much in the way Jones did for years.

Running backs | B+

This is the deepest position on the team. Florida returns its three leading rushers at the position from the 2020 season — Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Nayquan Wright — and added former five-star Demarckus Bowman, a Clemson transfer. Running was not the focus or strength of the team a season ago, with Kyle Trask slinging the ball around the field to a crop of talented pass catchers. With Jones at quarterback, Mullen is likely to tip the scale heavily in favor of the run the way he did in 2018 when Franks was behind center. Having several capable running backs helps with that, of course. Florida also has Lorenzo Lingard, another former five-star, on the roster. He transferred from Miami in 2019 and played sparingly a season ago. Mullen said he “wouldn’t be shocked to see us with multiple running-back packages this year, with more than one on the field at a time,” according to Scott Carter of Floridagators.com. With so much talent and depth at the position, it only makes sense to get the most out of the running back room.