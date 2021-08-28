Prep roundup: D’Iberville wins its season opener, 12-0

D’Iberville rode a stout defensive effort to pick up 12-0 season-opening victory over Moss Point Friday night at Moss Point.

The Warriors scored early in the first quarter after a bad snap on a punt after the Tigers’ opening possession of the game gave them the ball inside the Moss Point 20. Lance Garlotte scored on a 2-yard run to give D’Iberville a 6-0 lead.

D’Iberville made it 12-0 early in the fourth quarter after recovering a fumble at the Moss Point 14. Drey Lenoir got the score on a 2-yard run. Lenoir led the Warriors with 109 rushing yards on 13 carries.

For the game, the Warriors held Moss Point to just 105 total yards of offense and eight first downs.

“They gave us a bunch of opportunities, and we were able to take advantage of them,” said D’Iberville coach Larry Dolan.

“We made a lot of first-game mistakes, and we need to correct them. It was an ugly win, but we’ll take it. We have some tough games coming up and we will have to improve.”

Moss Point held the Warriors to 224 yards and 10 first downs. The Tigers will host East Central next week. D’Iberville was scheduled to host Laurel next week, but that game has been cancelled.

Bay High 26, West Harrison 14

The Tigers opened the season with a victory over West Harrison, as Noah Cutter scored twice on runs of 5 and 15 yards.

Bay High scored in the first quarter, when Ben Wilemon recovered a bad snap by the Hurricanes in the end zone, one of seven turnovers for the Tigers.

“I can’t say enough about the play of our defense,” said Bay High coach Jeremy Turcotte. “Our three defensive coaches did a phenomenal job of getting our guys ready to play. Offensively, we sputtered a little bit, but, overall, we’re pleased with the way we played.”

Bay High rolled out to a 20-0 halftime lead and made it 26-7 in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard run by Carmelo Simpson. West Harrison scored in the third quarter and got the final score in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers are scheduled to travel to Sumrall next week, while West Harrison will host Southeast Lauderdale.

Biloxi 28, East Central 14

Deljay Bailey threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to power the Indians to a home victory over the Hornets.

Biloxi opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 40-yard pass from Bailey to Duran Parish, but the Hornets grabbed an 8-7 lead early in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Preston Garriga and a conversion run by Eli Smith.

The Indians took the lead for good on the subsequent possession on a 6-yard run by Chris Norwood. Right before halftime, Biloxi extended its lead on a 50-yard pass from Bailey to Deon Hardin, with Norwood running for the PAT.

Bailey made it 28-8 in the third quarter on a 25-yard run. Smith scored for East Central in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run.

Biloxi will travel to Poplarville next week, while East Central will host Moss Point.

Gulfport 13, Pearl 12

The Admirals rallied in the final minutes to defeat the Pirates Friday night at Gulfport.

Gulfport took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 17-yard run by Emmanuel Bailey, and that’s the way it stayed through the first half.

The Pirates scored two touchdowns in the second half to take a 12-7 lead, but the Admirals beat the clock for a long scoring drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Palazzo to Kylan Campbell for the game-winning score.

Gulfport will travel out of state next week to battle Pensacola (Fla.) Escambia.

Gautier 33, Provine 7

Kaden Irving threw four touchdown passes to power the Gators past the Rams Friday night.

Xavion Handford also had a rushing touchdown as Gautier pulled away after spotting Provine an early 7-0 lead.

The Gators will make the short trip to Pascagoula for a neighborhood showdown next week.

Picayune 21, Poplarville 13

The Maroon Tide scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter and held on to defeat the Hornets in a clash of Pearl River County powers.

Picayune is scheduled to host Jefferson Davis County next week, while Poplarville will host Biloxi.

Vancleave 44, St. Martin 28

The Bulldogs scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Hornets in a season opener at Vancleave.

Vancleave is scheduled to host Hancock next week, while St. Martin has an open date.

Newton Academy 42, Christian Collegiate 30

Newton Academy used a big third quarter to overcome the Bulldogs, scoring 22 unanswered points after holding a narrow 20-18 halftime lead.

Christian Collegiate (0-2) will be back on the road next week to face Kemper Academy.

Sacred Heart 41, St. Patrick 13

The Crusaders snapped a 20-game losing streak with a victory over the Fighting Irish at Hattiesburg. St. Patrick will host St. Andrew’s next week.