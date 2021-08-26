Kikuchi scheduled to start as Seattle hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (56-70, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (69-58, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (8-12, 5.50 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-7, 4.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -166, Royals +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Kansas City will face off on Thursday.

The Mariners are 37-25 in home games in 2020. Seattle is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Kyle Seager leads the team with 82 total runs batted in.

The Royals are 24-39 on the road. Kansas City has hit 127 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with 34, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Mariners with 50 extra base hits and is batting .217.

Perez leads the Royals with 34 home runs and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .228 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Royals: 7-3, .273 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Diego Castillo: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Royals: Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Jake Brentz: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Carlos Santana: (hip), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).