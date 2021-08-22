Wainwright expected to start for the Cardinals against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-60, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (0-1, 1.84 ERA, .89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -215, Pirates +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Cardinals Sunday.

The Cardinals are 33-29 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .350.

The Pirates are 20-44 on the road. Pittsburgh is slugging .359 as a unit. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a slugging percentage of .525.

The Pirates won the last meeting 5-4. Chasen Shreve earned his second victory and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Genesis Cabrera registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 25 home runs and has 80 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 52 extra base hits and is batting .302.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Anthony Alford: (back).