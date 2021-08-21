Lowe, Patiño help Rays beat White Sox 8-4

Tampa Bay Rays starter Luis Patino, right, thanks Brandon Lowe after he fielded a ground ball deflected by Patino that was hit by Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) AP

Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Saturday.

Wander Franco also had two hits and scored twice as Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games. Luis Patiño (3-3) pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Collin McHugh got five outs for his first career save.

The AL East-leading Rays finished with 11 hits while scoring at least eight runs for the 11th time in 15 games.

José Abreu had two hits for Chicago, which rallied for a 7-5 victory in the opener of the weekend series between AL powers. Eloy Jiménez drove in two runs.

White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel (8-7) was charged with six runs in five innings.

YANKEES 7, TWINS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Yankees to their season-high ninth straight win.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run double during New York's five-run fifth, helping the Yankees move to 21-5 since dropping three of four at Boston in late July. Cole (12-6) allowed five hits, struck out six and walked one.

Bronx-raised Yankees infielder Andrew Velazquez hit his first career homer in the eighth inning, bringing his family in the stands to tears. The 27-year-old journeyman has been staying with his parents since being promoted from Triple-A on July 9.

Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins, who are 2-17 in their last 19 games at Yankee Stadium. Kenta Maeda (6-5) allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings before exiting with right forearm tightness.

BLUE JAYS 3, TIGERS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu cruised through seven innings for Toronto, and Randal Grichuk and Marcus Semien homered.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a walk to remain at 499 career home runs.

Ryu (12-6) allowed five hits in his first win since Aug. 3. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances.

Cabrera struck out swinging for the final out as the Tigers lost for the fifth time in six games.

Detroit right-hander Wily Peralta (3-3) permitted two runs and six hits in six innings.