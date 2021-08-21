Miley scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Miami

Miami Marlins (51-72, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-57, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (10-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Miami will meet on Saturday.

The Reds are 34-29 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .434 this season. Jose Barrero leads the team with a mark of .600.

The Marlins are 21-42 on the road. Miami has slugged .377 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the club with a .473 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-3. Sonny Gray earned his fifth victory and Tyler Naquin went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Elieser Hernandez took his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 28 home runs and has 81 RBIs.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 22 home runs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).