Anderson delivers 2 key hits, White Sox beat Rays 7-5 in 11

Tampa Bay Rays starter Michael Wacha pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) AP

Tim Anderson had a game-tying homer in the ninth and a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th as the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 Friday night in a matchup of AL division leaders.

After Tampa Bay's Andrew Kittredge (8-2) worked a perfect 10th, Anderson opened the 11th with a hit and scored on a fielder's choice grounder by José Abreu to make it 7-5. Abreu has 91 RBIs.

Liam Hendriks (8-3) got out of a jam in the 10th with a man on third and one out. Ryan Tepera worked the 11th and earned his second save.

After blowing a two-run lead in the eighth inning, Anderson pulled the White Sox even at 5-all with a leadoff homer in the ninth off JT Chargois.

Chicago reliever Craig Kimbrel began the eighth by throwing seven straight balls, including a walk to Manuel Margot. After Kimbrel struck out Mike Zunino for the second out, Aaron Bummer entered and walked pinch-hitter Randy Arozarena, gave up Wander Franco’s RBI infield single and Austin Meadows' two-run base hit that put the East-leading Rays ahead 5-4.

Lucas Giolito gave up two runs and three hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings, and Yoán Moncada hit a two-run homer for the Central-leading White Sox. Chicago was 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position through 10 innings.

Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays, who were coming off a dominating four-game sweep over Baltimore in which they outscored the struggling Orioles 34-8.

After Anderson scored from third on a nifty head-first slide on Abreu’s fielder’s choice grounder, Moncada made it 4-1 on his two-run shot off Michael Wacha.

Seven of the first 12 White Sox batters had hits off Wacha, but Chicago scored just once through three innings by going 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position over the stretch.

Wacha allowed four runs, nine hits and struck out nine in five innings. The right-hander had given up 18 runs and 30 hits over 14 innings in his previous three starts.

Chicago's Luis Robert had a first-inning RBI double.

Choi tied it at 1 on his two-out homer in the second inning. Kevin Kiermaier had a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Franco was OK after Andrew Vaughn's grounder deflected off his glove and hit him on the right side of the face.

A BETTER TURNOUT

With a sizable influx of the White Sox fans, the announced attendance was 13,178. The Rays drew 22,754 (average of 5,689) during the a four-game series with Baltimore.

ADDED COVERAGE

MLB Network has added the White Sox home game against the crosstown rival Cubs next Friday, with the all-female broadcasting crew of Melanie Newman, Elise Menaker and Alanna Rizzo.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Tony La Russa said INF-OF Leury Garcia (concussion IL) is making progress, but is not ready yet to return.

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (right forearm tightness), out since April 11, is scheduled to start Sunday’s game with the White Sox.

UP NEXT

Chicago LHP Dallas Keuchel (8-6) and Rays RHP Luis Patiño (2-3) are Saturday’s starters.