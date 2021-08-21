Indiana beats Dallas for 2nd road win this season

Danielle Robinson converted a go-ahead, three-point play with 7.2 seconds left and the Indiana Fever rallied to beat the Dallas Wings 83-81 on Friday night.

Indiana (5-18) won on the road for just the second time this season — in 11 attempts.

Trailing 81-80 with 25.8 seconds left, Robinson dribbled down the clock and drove the right side of the lane before getting fouled by Marina Mabrey and making the layup.

After a timeout, Dallas got it to Arike Ogunbowale but her jumper from the wing was long and the Wings couldn't get off another shot after getting the offensive rebound.

Robinson led six Indiana players in double figures with 18 points. Emma Cannon added 16, Kelsey Mitchell had 14, Lindsay Allen 13, and Teaira McCowan and Victoria Vivians each scored 11. The Fever only had seven players available.

Indiana trailed 80-72 with 3:46 left.

Isabelle Harrison led Dallas (10-14) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Mabrey scored 17 points and Ogunbowale added 14 points with six assists.