Akin expected to start for Baltimore against Atlanta
Atlanta Braves (65-56, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-82, fifth in the AL East)
Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (10-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-7, 8.13 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +196, Braves -237; over/under is 10 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Orioles Friday.
The Orioles are 17-37 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .398 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.
The Braves are 34-27 on the road. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .299.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 54 extra base hits and is batting .314.
Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 27 home runs and is batting .224.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 0-10, .226 batting average, 8.46 ERA, outscored by 61 runs
Braves: 9-1, .248 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs
INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).
Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).
