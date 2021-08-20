Barnes scheduled to start for Twins at Yankees

Minnesota Twins (54-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (70-52, second in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -230, Twins +191; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins head to play the New York Yankees on Friday.

The Yankees are 37-25 on their home turf. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .372.

The Twins are 24-35 in road games. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .376.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-5. Jameson Taillon earned his eighth victory and Kyle Higashioka went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for New York. John Gant registered his seventh loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 42 extra base hits and is batting .281.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 70 RBIs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .249 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Twins: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Clay Holmes: (covid-19), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Gleyber Torres: (thumb).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Willians Astudillo: (foot).