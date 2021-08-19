Stassi, Angels rally past Tigers; Cabrera stuck at 499 HRs

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Austin Warren (61) and catcher Max Stassi after the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Angels won 13-10. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcame an eight-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 13-10 on Thursday.

Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings. He had multiple hits for the first time since Aug. 11, when he hit homer No. 499. He grounded out with a chance to reach the milestone and pull the Tigers within a run in the eighth, finishing the day 2 of 5.

Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 3 with two walks, two runs scored and a sacrifice fly for the Angels.

Mike Mayers (4-4) pitched a perfect seventh and Austin Warren earned his first save with two perfect innings.

Michael Fulmer (5-5) took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk in the pivotal eighth inning.

MARINERS 9, RANGERS 8, 11 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning and Seattle completed a three-game sweep of Texas after the Rangers forced extra innings with five runs in the ninth.

France went deep off Joe Barlow (0-1), who would have given up another homer if not for a spectacular inning-ending leaping catch by Adolis Garcia.

Joe Smith (2-1) walked a batter but benefited from an unusual double play when pitching a scoreless 10th. Paul Sewald worked the 11th for his sixth save in eight chances, though he gave up an RBI single to Brock Holt.

Mitch Haniger hit his 27th homer for the Mariners.

The big Texas ninth was capped by Jason Martin’s three-run homer with two outs off closer Diego Castillo, who suffered his fifth blown save in 20 chances.

ATHLETICS 5, WHITE SOX 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and Oakland rallied past Chicago.

Sean Murphy also homered as the A’s avoided a sweep in their four-game series with AL Central-leading Chicago. Oakland ended a four-game skid and maintained its grip on the second AL wild-card spot.

Olson’s blast in the seventh off reliever Michael Kopech (3-2), his 31st this season, gave Oakland a 5-3 lead.

Cole Irvin (9-11) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. Lou Trivino allowed an unearned run in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.

RAYS 7, ORIOLES 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 29th homer, Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay handed Baltimore its 15th consecutive loss.

The Orioles also dropped 14 in a row from May 18-31. The team record losing streak is 21 games, set at the beginning of the 1988 season.

Tampa Bay has won 11 of 14.

Jorge López (3-14) became the majors’ first 14-game loser, allowing four runs, four hits, two walks and hitting a batter over two innings.

McClanahan (8-4) gave up one run and five hits in five innings.

ASTROS 6, ROYALS 3, 10 INNINGS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Houston avoided a four-game sweep at Kansas City.

Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders.

Houston added two more runs in the 10th on a bases-loaded walk by Chas McCormick and a sacrifice fly by Taylor Jones.

Ryan Pressly (5-1) worked a scoreless ninth for Houston. Christian Javier pitched a perfect 10th for his second save.

Wade Davis (0-3) allowed two hits and a walk in the 10th and did not record an out.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PHILLIES 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner held Philadelphia to one hit in the first seven innings and Arizona completed a three-game sweep.

Bumgarner (7-7) went eight innings, giving up three hits and one run to help NL-worst Arizona finish 6-1 on its homestand. He walked one, struck out five and hit two batters, throwing 105 pitches.

Bumgarner also had a broken-bat RBI single in the Diamondbacks’ five-run seventh against Zack Wheeler (10-8). Nick Ahmed and Josh VanMeter had two-run doubles in the inning.