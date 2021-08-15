Copper, Quigley help Sky outlast Storm 87-85 in overtime

Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 87-85 in overtime Sunday.

Diamond DeShields added 13 points and Candace Parker had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Chicago (11-10).

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (16-6) with a season-high 26 points, but missed a good look at a potential tying layup as time expired. Ezi Magbegor had a career-best 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Seattle played without 2020 Finals MVP Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, with both resting after helping the U.S. team to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and then leading the Storm to a 79-57 victory over the Connecticut Sun in the Commissioner’s Cup title game Thursday night in Phoenix.

ACES 84, MYSTICS 83

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 20 points and 14 rebounds, Chelsea Gray hit a step-back jumper with 4.6 seconds left to cap a comeback from a 21-point deficit and help Las Vegas beat Washington.

Wilson set a high screen for Gray, who drove down the left side of the lane, and slid to the right elbow where she hit a jumper to make it 83-82 with 32.9 seconds to play. After Washington’s Myisha Hines-Allen was called for traveling on the other end, the Aces once again went to the pick-and-roll with Wilson and Gray, who hit her jumper from nearly the same spot.

Liz Cambage finished with 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, and Jackie Young added 14 for the Aces. Gray had nine points and 11 assists. Las Vegas (16-6) moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm atop the WNBA standings.

Tina Charles and Ariel Atkins scored 20 points apiece for the Mystics (8-11).

SUN 80, WINGS 59

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 15 rebound to help Connecticut beat Dallas.

Brionna Jones scored 16 points, DeWanna Bonner had 14 points and four steals and Jasmine Thomas added 12 points and four steals for Connecticut (15-6).

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (9-13) with 20 points.

MERCURY 92, DREAM 81

PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 19 points, Diana Taurasi had 18 and Phoenix beat Atlanta.

Sophie Cunningham added 17 points for Phoenix (10-10). Brittney Griner had 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, and Brianna Turner had 10 points and a season-high 17 rebounds.

Courtney Williams led Atlanta (6-14) with 30 points.

LYNX 88, LIBERTY 78

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, Napheesa Collier added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks and Minnesota beat New York.

Kayla McBride scored 16 points for Minnesota (12-7). Natasha Howard had a season-high 30 points for New York (10-11).