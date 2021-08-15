Lauer scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Pittsburgh

Milwaukee Brewers (71-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-75, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (4-4, 0.00 ERA) Pirates: Dillon Peters (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +173, Brewers -205; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Milwaukee will face off on Sunday.

The Pirates are 24-34 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .385.

The Brewers have gone 39-20 away from home. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .375.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-0. Brad Boxberger earned his fifth victory and Avisail Garcia went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Mitch Keller registered his 10th loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 50 extra base hits and is batting .307.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 109 hits and has 72 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .233 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .300 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Ben Gamel: (hamstring), Anthony Alford: (back).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Eric Lauer: (covid-19), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Avisail Garcia: (hand), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).