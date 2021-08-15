Wood scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (52-65, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-42, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-8, 3.92 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (9-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -197, Rockies +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will play on Sunday.

The Giants are 39-18 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .322, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .418.

The Rockies are 14-44 on the road. Colorado is slugging .408 as a unit. C.J. Cron leads the team with a slugging percentage of .502.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-1. Kyle Freeland earned his fourth victory and Cron went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Dominic Leone registered his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 102 hits and has 55 RBIs.

Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 101 hits and has 51 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jay Jackson: (undisclosed), Johnny Cueto: (flexor).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Chris Owings: (thumb).