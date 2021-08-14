Maeda, Twins silence red-hot Rays in 12-0 win

Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris gives former Twins manager Tom Kelly the ball for the first pitch as the members of the 1991 Minnesota Twins World Series champions were honored before the baseball game between the Twins and Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) AP

Kenta Maeda pitched six effective innings, Luis Arraez hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 on Saturday night.

Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Ryan Jeffers also went deep for the Twins, who won for the third time in four games. Maeda (6-4) allowed three singles, struck out four and walked one.

Tampa Bay entered the game having scored at least eight runs in seven straight games on its road trip, just the third team to accomplish that feat in the modern era, according to STATS. It was shut out for the first time since July 17.

Kepler opened with his 12th career leadoff homer on Michael Wacha's second pitch. Arraez also singled in Rooker during Minnesota's four-run first, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

The slap-hitting Arraez connected during the Twins' three-run third, skipping to first base on his second homer of the year.

Wacha (2-4) gave up seven runs and 11 hits in five innings.

Rays outfielder Jordan Luplow pitched the eighth. He gave up Jeffers' solo homer.

PRETTY, PRETTY GOOD

Rooker made an inning-ending diving catch in left field in the second, robbing Joey Wendle.

ROSTER MOVES

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Rays brought up left-hander Adam Conley from Triple-A Durham and designated right-hander Evan Phillips for assignment.

The Twins placed right-hander Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list with a mild oblique strain. They also recalled right-handed reliever Ralph Garza Jr. from Triple-A St. Paul. Garza made his Twins debut in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash didn’t have much of an update on infielder Yandy Diaz, who left Friday’s game with a left hand injury. “He’s sore, but he’s going to get a lot of treatment today,” Cash said.

Twins: CF Byron Buxton (hand) worked out Saturday morning but will be away for a few days to attend to a family matter. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the team will map out a plan for his rehab assignment when he returns early next week.

UP NEXT

In Sunday’s series finale, LHP Charlie Barnes (0-2, 6.08 ERA) will make his third career start for the Twins. Tampa Bay will counter with RHP Luis Patiño (2-3, 4.64 ERA), who earned a no-decision in his last outing against Boston.