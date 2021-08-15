Sports

Castellanos scores 2 goals, NYCFC beats Inter Miami 2-0

The Associated Press

HARRISON, N.J.

Valentín Castellanos had his first multi-goal game since 2019 and New York City FC beat Inter Miami 2-0 on Saturday night.

Castellanos slipped behind the defense and headed home a perfectly placed entry by Maximiliano Moralez to open the scoring in the 21st minutes. In the 46th, after Kelvin Leerdam was called for a hand-ball in the area, Castellanos converted a penalty kick.

NYCFC (9-5-4) has won six straight home matches, outscoring opponents 15-2. Miami (4-9-4) had its four-game unbeaten streak — the longest in the club's brief MLS history — snapped.

