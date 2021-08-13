Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has wrist surgery

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews had wrist surgery Friday and is expected to need a “minimum” of six weeks to recover.

The team said the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal scorer, had the surgery following “consultations with specialists and Maple Leafs medical staff.”

The Maple Leafs said Matthews experienced discomfort after increasing his on-ice training this week.

The 23-year-old from Arizona scored 41 goals in 52 games last season despite missing four games beginning in February with a lingering wrist issue. Toronto did not specify which wrist needed the operation, or if the injuries were related.

Toronto is scheduled to open the regular season Oct. 13 at home against Montreal.