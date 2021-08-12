Nationals to take on Mets on the road

Washington Nationals (50-63, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (57-55, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-11, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Juan Soto and the Nationals will take on the Mets Thursday.

The Mets are 34-20 in home games in 2020. New York's lineup has 119 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 24 homers.

The Nationals have gone 21-33 away from home. Washington has hit 131 home runs as a team this season. Juan Soto leads the team with 19, averaging one every 18.3 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 8-7. Trevor May recorded his fifth victory and Alonso went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for New York. Mason Thompson took his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso ranks second on the Mets with 64 RBIs and is batting .250.

Soto leads the Nationals with 61 RBIs and is batting .303.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .246 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (hip).

Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Alex Avila: (calf).