LA Galaxy and Minnesota United FC hit the field

LA Galaxy (10-6-2) vs. Minnesota United FC (7-5-5)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -136, Los Angeles +334, Draw +293; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and Minnesota United FC take the field.

Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall a season ago while going 5-1-3 at home. Minnesota United FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.4 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Galaxy put together a 6-12-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-6-2 in road matches. Los Angeles scored 27 goals last season and recorded 17 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Franco Fragapane, Michael Boxall (injured).

Los Angeles: Victor Vazquez, Chicharito.