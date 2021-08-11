Sharife Cooper’s late 3 lifts Hawks to 84-83 win over Pacers

Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball draft pick Sharife Cooper, left, and Hawks general manger Travis Schlenk poses for photos after a news conference Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Sharife Cooper made a go-ahead, 3-pointer just before the buzzer that lifted the Atlanta Hawks to an 84-83 win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Summer League on Tuesday night.

Cooper scored 21 points — making 5-of-8 3-pointers — and had nine assists. Atlanta drafted the 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard with the No. 48 overall pick after he entered the draft following his freshman season at Auburn.

Jalen Johnson, drafted No. 20 overall from Duke, had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks. Atlanta's Skylar Mays, a second-round pick last year, scored 16 points.

Chris Duarte, selected No. 13 out of Oregon, led Indiana with 21 points and seven rebounds. Second-year pro Cassius Stanley scored 14 points, third-year pro Oshae Brissett had 13 points and Isaiah Jackson, taken with the No. 22 pick, added 13 points.

Cooper's game-winning shot from the corner, in front of the Pacers' bench, was the eighth lead change in the fourth quarter.

CELTICS 107, NUGGETS 82

Aaron Nesmith scored 33 points and made 7-of-9 3-pointers while Payton Pritchard had 21 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds to help the Boston Celtics rout the Denver Nuggets.

Nesmith, drafted No. 14 overall last year, had 11 points in the first quarter as the Celtics jumped out to a 31-25 lead. Pritchard, who is also in his second year, and third-year pro Carsen Edwards were in double figures in the first half to help Boston lead by 20 points at halftime after shooting 62%.

Bol Bol, son of former NBA player Manute Bol, led the Nuggets with 26 points and nine rebounds. He is trying to make the most of his opportunity in Las Vegas after playing sparingly in his first two NBA seasons.

Denver's Nah’Shon “Bones" Hyland, drafted No. 26 overall, scored 16 points and Davon Reed added 10 points in his hopes of making it back to the league. Reed was not in the NBA the previous two seasons after appearing in 31 games over two seasons with Phoenix and Indiana.

BULLS 92, SPURS 89

Patrick Williams, drafted fourth overall last year, scored 30 and second-round pick Marko Simonovic had 13 points to help the Chicago Bulls earn a comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio outscored Chicago 26-14 in the first quarter and led by 15 points at halftime. The Bulls went on a run early in the fourth quarter to take the lead and held on for the victory.

Second-year pro Tre Jones had 23 points and rookie Joe Wieskamp scored 11 points for the Spurs. Jaylen Morris scored 20 and Malik Newman had 19 points for the Spurs, who are giving both players another chance to play in the NBA.

ROCKETS 111, PISTONS 91

In a featured showdown between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, it was Jalen Green who received more offensive help from his teammates in Houston’s win over Detroit.

Green, the second overall pick who bypassed college basketball to play in the G League, scored 25 points in 30 minutes — going 6 of 11 from the field and 10 of 11 on free throws. His third and final 3-pointer gave the Rockets an 18-point lead with two minutes left.

Josh Christopher, the No. 24 selection out of Arizona State, helped Green run the Houston offense with 15 points and seven assists. Turkey’s Alperen Sengun, the No. 16 pick, controlled the paint for Houston with 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick after spending one season at Oklahoma State, was 8 of 18 from the field for 20 points to lead Detroit. Luka Garza, Iowa’s high-scoring big man, added 15 points.

KINGS 89, WIZARDS 75

Louis King led six Sacramento players in double figures with 16 points and four 3-pointers.

Davion Mitchell, the No. 9 pick who was pivotal during Baylor’s championship run, was 5 of 8 from the field to add 12 points for the Kings.

Sacramento made 14 3-pointers and Washington turned it over 21 times.

Caleb Homesley led Washington with 17 points and Corey Kispert, the No. 15 pick from runner-up Gonzaga, was held to eight points in his debut.

NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sat courtside with siblings Thanasis and Kostas to support their brother Alex, who entered late in the fourth quarter for Sacramento.

TRAIL BLAZERS 86, CLIPPERS 66

Kobi Simmons, from the 2017 draft, led Portland with 15 points and Emmanuel Mudiay, the No. 7 pick in 2015, added 14 in a blowout victory.

Antonio Blakeney, who scored 27 in Portland’s opener on Sunday, and George King each scored 12 points.

Jay Scrubb had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles, and Daniel Oturu added 11 points and 13 boards. The Clippers shot 24 of 88 (27.3%) from the field.