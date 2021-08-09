Cleveland snaps Reds’ 5-game win streak with 9-3 victory

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino dives but cannot catch a double hit by Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 9-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Wilson Ramos also hit a two-run homer, Amed Rosario was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Cleveland used five pitchers in a planned bullpen game to end Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak.

Justin Garza (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings. The right-hander was the Indians’ second pitcher and worked the third and fourth, striking out three.

Luis Castillo (6-11) allowed eight runs — including two homers — in 3 1/3 innings. The right-hander lost for the first time since June 20, a span of nine starts.

Bradley Zimmer hit a 471-foot homer to center field leading off the seventh — the longest by an Indians player this season — and drove in two runs.

The game was the makeup of a rainout at Progressive Field on May 9. The game was played in a steady rain for several innings.