Alfaro’s hit lifts Marlins past Mets; Báez Ks 5 times

Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas scores on a single hit by Jorge Alfaro during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Miami. The Marlins won 4-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Thursday, taking three of four from the sagging NL East leaders.

New York has lost six of eight overall and is 2-4 since its big trade-deadline acquisition, Javier Báez, made his debut. Báez went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts on Thursday and is hitting .160 (4 for 25) with the Mets.

Miguel Rojas drew a one-out walk against Jeurys Familia (5-2) and advanced to second on Jazz Chisholm’s single. Alfaro’s line drive to right scored Rojas, whose slide eluded catcher James McCann’s tag. Lewis Brinson followed with a two-run double.

Ross Detwiler (2-1) got the final two outs in the top of the eighth.

New York stranded 15 baserunners and wasted the best start by Rich Hill since the Mets acquired him from Tampa Bay.

ANGELS 5, RANGERS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in the opening day starter’s second appearance since returning from a demotion to the bullpen, and Los Angeles beat Texas.

Adam Eaton homered and José Iglesias added a two-run single as the Angels took the four-game series from last-place Texas after losing the opener.

Bundy (2-8) gave up three hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings in his first scoreless start since Aug. 11 last year.

Spencer Howard (0-3) lost his debut for the rebuilding Rangers after coming over from Philadelphia at the trade deadline.

TIGERS 8, RED SOX 1

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes tripled twice and drove in three runs, Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings, and Detroit beat skidding Boston.

Skubal (7-10) allowed five hits and struck out four.

Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. He departed the game prior to the third with a left elbow contusion after getting hit by a pitch.

The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped 1 1/2 games behind idle Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Boston starter Martin Perez (7-8) equaled his shortest outing of the season, allowing three runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings.