Inter Miami CF visits Orlando City SC after Higuain’s 2-goals game

Inter Miami CF (3-8-3) vs. Orlando City SC (8-4-4)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -135, Inter Miami CF +329, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF visits Orlando City SC after Gonzalo Higuain totaled two goals against Montreal.

Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall and 8-1-3 at home in the 2020 season. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 33.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall and 2-10-1 on the road a season ago. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 38.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Daryl Dike.

Inter Miami CF: Rodolfo Pizarro, Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).