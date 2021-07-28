Reyes nearly hits bicyclist with homer in Indians’ win

Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Franmil Reyes homered twice, the first a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling on a street, and the Cleveland Indians beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Wednesday.

Reyes’ leadoff homer in the second glanced off the pedestrian bridge in left field and landed on the plaza area between the ballpark and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The ball traveled an estimated 446 feet.

Reyes wasn’t done. He finished off Cleveland’s three-homer inning in the third with his 19th of the season, a 421-foot drive to center. César Hernández and José Ramírez also homered in the inning for Cleveland.

Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6) gave up all four homers and lost for the first time since June 20. Zach Plesac (6-3) gave up two runs in five innings.

Dylan Carlson homered for St. Louis.

BLUE JAYS 4, RED SOX 1, 1ST GAME

RED SOX 4, BLUE JAYS 1, 2ND GAME

BOSTON (AP) — Rookie starter Tanner Houck struck out seven over four innings and Boston beat Toronto to split a doubleheader.

The Jays won the opener by the same score as Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings and Randal Grichuk homered and drove in three runs.

Houck gave up one run and two hits. Garrett Whitlock (4-1) followed with two scoreless innings and Matt Barnes closed for his 23rd save in 27 opportunities.

Rookie Jarren Duran hit his first major league triple, an RBI drive in the fourth. He also scored on the play when center fielder George Springer bobbled the ball.

Steven Matz (8-6) allowed four runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

George Springer homered as the Blue Jays topped the AL East leaders in the opener, a day after a rainout at Fenway Park forced the twinbill. Ray (9-5) gave up one run on five hits, striking out eight. Jordan Romano earned his eighth save with a perfect seventh inning.

Springer homered for Toronto in the opener. Garrett Richards (6-6) was the loser.

METS 2, BRAVES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury had a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and right fielder Michael Conforto threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth in New York's victory over Atlanta.

The first-place Mets have maintained their five-game lead on the third-place Braves in the NL East by splitting the first four games of the five-game series.

Drury, batting for reliever Trevor May, hit Max Fried’s 1-0 pitch well into the left field seats for his fourth pinch-hit homer of the season, tying him for the major league lead with the Braves’ Pablo Sandoval.

May (4-2) struck out two in a perfect seventh. Edwin Díaz worked the ninth his 23rd save.

Austin Riley homered for Atlanta. Fried (7-7) was the loser.

TIGERS 17, TWINS 14

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase each drove in three runs and Detroit outscored Minnesota despite giving up seven homers and not hitting any.

After the Tigers scored eight times in the top of the fourth to make it 10-0, Minnesota got six runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Ryan Jeffers’ grand slam.

Down 13-6, the Twins scored six more in the eighth on Miguel Sanó’s second homer of the game and drives by Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Jeffers.

Haase’s three-run double in the ninth gave the Tigers another cushion. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the Twins ninth.

Derek Holland (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the Tigers. J.A. Happ (5-6) was tagged for nine runs on 10 hits and four walks in three innings.

ATHLETICS 10, PADRES 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer to help Oakland beat San Diego.

Manaea (8-6) kept the Padres off the basepaths until he walked former Athletics player Jurickson Profar with one out in the sixth. Pinch-hitter Eric Hosmer then lofted a bloop single to shallow center to end Manaea’s bid for a second career no-hitter. The left-hander no-hit Boston on April 21, 2018.

Manaea struck out nine in six innings and allowed just the one hit and one walk.

Blake Snell (4-4) was the loser.

ASTROS 11, MARINERS 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Yuli Gurriel singled, doubled and homered to drive in three runs in Houston's victory over Seattle.

Carlos Correa also had three hits and Kyle Tucker homered. The Astros have won seven of their last nine games.

Starter Jake Odorizzi (4-5) gave up three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Kyle Seager and Abraham Toro homered for Seattle. Toro has homered in four straight games, including his first two with Seattle. He was traded from the Astros to the Mariners before Tuesday’s game and then became the first player ever to homer for and against the same team in consecutive games

Yusei Kikuchi (6-6) took the loss.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles, Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

Pirates rookie Rodolfo Castro became the first player in major league history to have his first five hits all be home runs after hitting two more long balls. Castro broke the mark set by Trevor Story in 2016 with Colorado.

Houser (7-5) allowed two hits while striking out two and walking one. Pirates rookie Max Kranick (1-2) was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in five-plus inning in his fourth major league start.

The Brewers acquired All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar from Arizona for two prospects in a trade completed during the game.