Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Wednesday, July 28

A roundup of gold medals from Wednesday, July 28, at the Tokyo Games:

___

CYCLING

WOMEN'S TIME TRIAL

Annemiek van Vleuten roared to an emphatic victory in the women’s time trial at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Dutch rider led by more than six seconds at the first time check, then pushed it to an astonishing 28 seconds before she put the hammer down to finish in 30 minutes, 13.49 seconds at Fuji International Speedway.

Marlen Reusser of Switzerland finished more than 56 seconds back to earn the silver medal and van Vleuten’s teammate Anna van der Breggen earned bronze.

MEN'S TIME TRIAL

Primoz Roglic capped an incredible month for Slovenian cycling by winning the Olympic time trial. He added a gold medal to the bronze won by Tour de France champion Tadej Pogecar in the road race.

Roglic’s closest rival was Dutch time trial specialist Tom Dumoulin, who finished more than a minute behind to win his second consecutive Olympic silver medal. Rohan Dennis of Australia claimed the bronze medal.

The prerace favorite, Italian time trial champ Filippo Ganna, faded over the final kilometers and finished fifth.

___

DIVING

3-METER SYNCHRONIZED SPRINGBOARD

China won its third gold medal in diving at the Tokyo Olympics.

Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi won men’s 3-meter synchronized springboard. They finished with 467.82 points after leading throughout the six-dive contest.

Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon of the U.S. earned silver at 444.36. It’s the same color medal that Hixon won five years ago in Rio with a different partner.

Germany’s Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger rallied from sixth to take bronze at 404.73.

China earlier won gold in women’s 10-meter synchro and women’s 3-meter synchro. The Chinese took silver in men’s 10-meter synchro.

___

ROWING

WOMEN'S DOUBLE SCULLS

Romania’s Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis won the first rowing gold medal of the Tokyo Games, in women’s double sculls. They bolted from the start and never let up in a dominating performance. The rowing medal events had been delayed for a day because of bad weather forecasts amid a tropical storm.

Once back on the water, the Romanians were never challenged and led by two boat lengths with just 500 meters to go. Bodnar and Radis are both just 22. New Zealand’s Brooke Donohue and Hannah Osborne won silver and the Dutch boat of Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard won bronze.

MEN'S DOUBLE SCULLS

The French team of Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias held off a late charge from the Netherlands over the final 50 meters to win the men’s double sculls by 0.2 seconds in Olympic record time of 6 minutes, 33 seconds.

China made a strong move out of the start before falling back even with the French and the Netherlands. The Dutch boat of Melvin Twellarr and Stef Broenink briefly held the lead at 1,500 meters.

Boucheron and Androdias quickly reeled in the Dutch with a powerful push that was good enough to hold off a late charge at the finish line. China Zhiyu Liu and Liang Zhang finished third for bronze.

WOMEN'S FOUR

Australia’s women’s four set a new Olympic-best time to win the gold medal in windy conditions at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway.

The Australian boat led at each marker but had to fight off the Netherlands over the last 50 meters to win in 6 minutes, 15.37 seconds, just .34 seconds ahead of the Dutch boat. Ireland took bronze more than 5 seconds back.

MEN'S FOUR

The Australian men’s four charged to victory moments after the Aussie women claimed their gold.

Australia had bolted to the front by the 500-meter mark and never were challenged for the lead to reach in the finish line. Australia’s time of 5 minutes, 42.76 set a new Olympic record.

Romania fought a late surge by Italy to claim the silver medal. Italy won bronze.

MEN'S QUADRUPLE SCULLS

The Netherlands set a new world record in men’s quadruple sculls with a sprint over the final 500 meters to win the gold medal.

Their time of 5 minutes, 32.03 seconds beat the previous mark of 5:32.26 set by Ukraine at the 2014 world championships.

The Dutch boat was fourth after the first 500 meters but had closed to second by the next marker. A late push overtook Great Britain for the lead.

Great Britain then held off a late charge by Australia to win silver. Australia’s bronze was the country’s third medal of the day after winning gold in men’s and women’s four.

WOMEN'S QUADRUPLE SCULLS

China smashed the world record in women’s quadruple sculls to win gold.

The Chinese boat finished in 6 minutes, 0.13 seconds and shaved nearly two seconds off the previous mark set by the Netherlands in 2014. The race was never close. Poland won silver more than 6 seconds behind the Chinese. Australia won bronze for that country’s fourth medal of the day.

___

SWIMMING

MEN'S 200M BUTTERFLY

Kristof Milak of Hungary romped to a dominating victory in the men’s 200-meter butterfly at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Milak won the the gold by about two body lengths, backing up his status as one of the biggest favorites at the Olympic pool. He touched in 1 minute, 51.25 seconds -- some 2 1/2 seconds ahead of the silver medalist, Japan’s Tomoru Honda, who finished in 1:53.73.

The bronze went to Italy’s Federico Burdisso in 1:54.45.

WOMEN'S 200M FREESTYLE

Ariarne Titmus gave the Australian women their third individual swimming gold with a victory in the 200-meter freestyle. Titmus set an Olympic record of 1 minute, 53.50 seconds.

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong won silver and Penny Oleksiak of Canada won bronze. American Katie Ledecky finished fifth.

WOMEN'S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi swept the women’s individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics.

She rallied to win the 200-meter medley, beating Americans Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass. Ohashi had previously won the 400-meter individual medley.

The winning time was 2 minutes, 8.52 seconds. Walsh took the silver in 2:08.65, while the bronze went to Douglass in 2:09.04.

WOMEN'S 1500M FREESTYLE

Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle, which made its Olympic debut for women this year.

About an hour after finishing fifth in the 200-meter freestyle, Ledecky held off teammate Erica Sullivan to win the metric mile in 15 minutes, 37.34 seconds.

Sullivan claimed the silver in 15:41.41, while Germany’s Sarah Kohler grabbed the bronze in 15:42.91.

MEN'S 4x200 FREESTYLE RELAY

Britain won the men’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay at the Olympics for the first time since 1908, but just missed a world record.

With a powerhouse group that included the 1-2 finishers in the 200 freestyle, Britain blew away the field in 6 minutes, 58.58 seconds. That was just off the world record set by the Americans at the 2009 world championships.

The 200-meter gold medalist, Tom Dean, led off for the British. James Guy and Matthew Richards took the middle legs before 200-meter silver medalist Duncan Scott swam the anchor leg. It was the first British gold in the event since it made its debut at the first London Games.

Russia claimed the silver in 7:01.81, while Australia took the bronze in 7:01.84.