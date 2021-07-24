Inter Miami CF looks to stop 6-game slide with victory over Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union (6-4-5) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-8-2)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +167, Philadelphia +171, Draw +216; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF aims to break a six-game skid with a win against Philadelphia.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-3-2 at home. Inter Miami CF averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game last season.

The Union finished 14-4-5 overall a season ago while going 4-4-4 on the road. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 25.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ian Fray (injured), Gregore, Kelvin Leerdam, Joevin Jones (injured).

Philadelphia: Jack de Vries (injured), Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Anthony Fontana (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Alvas Powell.