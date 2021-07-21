Jets sign 2nd-round WR Elijah Moore to 4-year rookie deal

The New York Jets signed wide receiver Elijah Moore, their second-round pick in April, to a four-year deal Wednesday night.

Moore's contract is worth $8.9 million and includes a signing bonus of $3.86 million. ESPN reported the deal includes guaranteed money through the first three years.

The move leaves quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection, as the Jets' lone unsigned draft pick.

Moore is expected to have a prominent role in New York's offense, particularly after he had an impressive spring during offseason workouts, rookie camp and minicamp.

“His work ethic is off the charts,” coach Robert Saleh said last month. “His mindset is off the charts."

Moore was a star at Mississippi, where he followed up two excellent seasons with a record-breaking junior year. He set the school mark with 86 catches in only eight games before opting out the rest of the season.

Fom Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Moore finished with 1,193 yards receiving, including a school-record 238 against Vanderbilt, and eight touchdowns for Ole Miss.

The 5-foot-10, 178-pound Moore's eye-popping production and athleticism had him placed high on the Jets' draft board. Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas acknowledged they were excited Moore was still available with New York picked at No. 34 overall.

“He was a player that we were all crossing our fingers and hoping that he could somehow be in position for us to draft him," Douglas said. "And it just happened to come to fruition.”

Moore will be part of a revamped Jets receiving corps that includes Jamison Crowder, who led New York in receptions the last two seasons; Corey Davis, who signed as a free agent after four seasons in Tennessee; Denzel Mims, the team's second-rounder last year; and Keelan Cole, another free agent signing who played his first four seasons in Jacksonville

Moore looked comfortable and confident in the spring, routinely making impressive catches and appearing to quickly acclimate to the pro level.

“Football is football,” he said last month. “At the end of the day, I know that obviously it’s going to be played at a higher level here, but you’ve got to adjust. You know, I’m here for a reason.”