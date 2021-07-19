Kazmir, Kivlehan, Alvarez help US baseball win prep game

Scott Kazmir allowed two runs over five innings, San Diego minor leaguer Patrick Kivlehan hit a three-run homer in a five-run first inning, and the U.S. began its prep for the Olympics with an 8-3 win over a collegiate national team on Sunday night.

Miami minor leaguer Eddy Alvarez hit a two-run homer in a three-run second.

Kazmir, a 37-year-old left-hander assigned outright by San Francisco to Triple-A El Paso on June 11, gave up two hits, struck out nine and walked none. He allowed a two-run homer in the fourth to LSU's Jordan Berry.

St. Louis minor leaguer Brandon Dickson pitched a scoreless, one-hit sixth, and Tennessee's Drew Gilbert hit a run-scoring single off free agent Edwin Jackson in the final inning of the rain-shortened game.

Seattle minor league Eric Filia hit a two-run single in the first off Gonzaga's Gabriel Hughes, who allowed eight runs and six hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Boston minor leaguer Jack Lopez hit a sacrifice fly in the second.

The teams meet again Monday in Durham and Tuesday in Cary.

The U.S., managed by Mike Scioscia, plays its Olympic opener against Israel on July 30 in Yokohama, Japan.