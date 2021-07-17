Sports

French Open champion Krejcikova reaches Prague final

The Associated Press

PRAGUE

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the final of the Prague Open by beating Xinyu Wang of China 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday.

The second-seeded Krejcikova set up an all-Czech final against eight-seeded Tereza Martincova, who defeated ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal. It will be Martincova's maiden WTA final.

Krejcikova will be seeking her third WTA title in her fifth final after this year’s triumphs at Strasbourg and Roland Garros.

Krejcikova is using the hard-court tournament as a warm-up for the Tokyo Olympics.

