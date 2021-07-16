Eastern New Mexico University hires athletic director

Eastern New Mexico University officials announced Thursday that Paul Weir has been hired as the school’s athletic director.

Weir will begin his new job on Monday.

He was the head men’s basketball coach at New Mexico for four seasons starting in 2017 and had a 58-63 overall record before being fired.

Prior to that, Weir spent nine seasons as an assistant coach at New Mexico State and one season as head coach, leading the Aggies to a 28-6 record and an NCAA tournament berth.

“For the past 14 years, I have had the pleasure of serving at two incredible state institutions and I am humbled by being provided the opportunity at a third,” Weir said in a statement. “To be able to segue into a key leadership position at the third-largest four-year university in New Mexico could not have come at a more perfect time and place in my life.”

Weir holds a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership Administration and a master’s degree in business administration from New Mexico State. He also earned master’s degrees from Northwestern State University and the University of Iowa.