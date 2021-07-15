Will Devin Booker lead the Phoenix Suns to victory in Game 5? Vote now in our NBA poll.

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker, a Moss Point native, set the NBA record for most points by a player in his first postseason run after scoring 42 Wednesday night in a 109-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The former Moss Point High School star has 542 points total this postseason, surpassing the previous mark set by Warriors legend Rick Barry (521). He is averaging 27.5 points a game during the finals.

The series is currently tied two games a piece with Game 5 scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday night in Phoenix.

